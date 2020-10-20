Big Ten mayors call for more protections as Madison businesses prep for Badger opener

MADISON (WKOW) -- It has been 332 days since the Wisconsin Badgers last played a football game at Camp Randall. One might think businesses around the stadium were thrilled three days away from the 2020 opener Friday against Illinois. However, the mood at Sconnie Bar Tuesday was "tempered."

"There's definitely an excitement around it but it's a tempered excitement," said the bar's general manager, Lucas Simon-Wambach. "We need to make sure the excitement doesn't overwhelm sort of the safety."

Simon-Wambach said the bar was encouraging people to make reservations for Friday's game so the business would not have to worry about enforcing lines of people trying to come in for the game. While the bar will still have the beer garden in its parking lot, featuring a 10-foot screen like in years' past, this season the capacity will be 150-200 instead of the usual 1,200.

"Everyone's seated down so there will be servers taking orders at the tables, making sure people are not standing up," Simon-Wambach said. "And if they are up to go to the bathroom, that they're wearing masks."

While businesses altered their gameday operations, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway joined 11 other mayors of Big Ten cities in calling on the conference to make additional changes to its handling of the 2020 football season to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their towns.

The letter asks the conference to factor in the test positivity in the communities as a whole when considering the postponement or relocation of a game. Currently, the league is only considering the test results of players and staff.

"They can't just look at what's happening on campus or what's happening with the teams," Rhodes-Conway said. "It's very important to include the community as well."

The mayors also want the league to release the kickoff times for the entire schedule; currently, times are only available for the first two weeks of the season. Typically, the networks help dictate game times one or two weeks out to optimize the best games in the most-watched slots.

The letter also asks the league to consider having "less or no" late afternoon or evening games.

The Big Ten did not respond to 27 News' questions Tuesday.

Both Rhodes-Conway and Governor Tony Evers asked the public to avoid large watch parties for the game Friday.

"If there's obvious large parties, I believe the university will be active in closing those up as best they can," Evers said Tuesday.

Simon-Wambach said he would support a move away from night games because he worried those will be hardest to enforce capacity and mask rules this fall.

"It's a lot easier to control the crowd during the day," he said. "Once you add in the night, you gotta make sure everything is lit well enough and make sure everyone's still following those rules."

The Big Ten's Closest Comp

Alongside the Big Ten, the Southeastern Conference also boasts many of college football's traditional powers and most rabid fan bases. The SEC began play on September 26. Unlike the Big Ten, it is allowing fans to attend games at 20-25 percent of normal capacity.

Using the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker, Dane County would have the third-highest rate of new cases per 100,000 people relative to the 14 communities in the SEC:

Davidson Co., TN (Vanderbilt) -- 54.3

Tuscaloosa Co., AL (Alabama) -- 46.4

Dane Co., WI -- 40.6

Knox Co., TN (Tennessee) -- 33.1

Fayette Co., KY (Kentucky) -- 27.8

Alachua Co., FL (Florida) -- 16.3

Washington Co., AR (Arkansas) -- 16

Brazos Co., TX (Texas A&M) -- 11.5

Oktibbeha Co., MS (Mississippi State) -- 10.1

Lafayette Co., MS (Ole Miss) -- 7.3

Boone Co., MO (Missouri) -- 7.2

Richland Co., SC (South Carolina) -- 6.3

Lee Co., AL (Auburn) -- 5.5

East Baton Rouge Parish, LA (LSU) -- 1.1

Clarke Co., GA (Georgia) -- 0

While Wisconsin knows firsthand how quickly the virus can spread, the early numbers from the South indicate the return of big-time college football does not inherently mean the virus will come with it. Still, health officials in those communities have also warned against large gatherings, particularly indoors with people from different households.

"This is not a time to be having a tailgate, this is not a time to be having a football party," Rhodes-Conway said. "Please, watch the game, cheer on the Badgers but do it from your couch and do it with your family or your roommates you're already living with."