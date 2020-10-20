Charlie Brown classics moving to Apple TV+

(WKOW) -- Charlie Brown has jumped into the digital age after the announcement Monday that the classic holiday specials will now be shown on Apple TV+.

The holiday favorites include the iconic “Peanuts” specials such as “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

The Halloween special will begin streaming globally on Apple TV+ on Oct. 19, and will be available for free from Oct. 30 until Nov. 1, 2020 as a special treat on Apple TV+, according to a news release.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Apple TV+ will launch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on Nov. 18, 2020 and the special will be available for free from Nov. 25 until Nov. 27, 2020.

The Peanuts gang will also deck the halls with the premiere of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ on Dec. 4. The holiday special will be available to enjoy for free from Dec. 11 until Dec. 13, 2020.

Apple TV+ has teamed up with WildBrain, along with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, to become the home for all things “Peanuts,” bringing together new original series and specials, along with iconic beloved specials to fans around the world, all in one place.