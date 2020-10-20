Clerks experience an influx of voters opting to vote in-person, seeking to void absentee ballot

MADISON (WKOW) -- State and local election officials are seeing an influx of calls from voters who no longer want to cast a ballot by mail and instead want to vote in-person.

This week, the Wisconsin Election Commission issued a memo on their website with guidelines on how to field these calls in which voters request to “spoil their ballot” for a variety of reasons.

“Issues include damaged ballots, making an error when voting the ballot (such as filling in the wrong circle or voting for too many candidates), or voters changing their mind after returning their absentee ballots,” the memo reads.

Jefferson City Clerk Sarah Copsey said her office is experiencing an increase in calls from voters who ask what they should do with their absentee ballot and how they can vote in-person even after filling out their ballot.

“A lot of people are questioning what's happening with their ballot ... if they mail it where does it go and several ask how their ballot is secured once it’s returned,” said Copsey.

County clerks are answering similar questions for voters as over 1.4 million absentee ballots were sent out across the state, according to the WEC.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell believes the increasing interest in voters wanting to spoil their ballot is a combination of things including President Trump downplaying the legitimacy of the election results, and members of Congress questioning the U.S. Postal Service’s ability to process and send millions of ballots across the country.

“There's a general distrust of the USPS right now and voters want to see their ballot given to their clerk,” said McDonell. “That’s why I believe we are seeing long lines of people showing up to vote early because they want to watch their ballot go in the clerk’s office.”

The heightened concerns from voters also come as clerks are dealing, once again, with uncertainty whether or not they’ll be able to count absentee ballots days after Nov. 3. Democrats and non-partisan groups are taking a case up to the U.S. Supreme Court seeking the court to consider counting absentee ballots that are received up to six days after the election.

Leading up to April's primary election, a similar legal challenge was considered but was ultimately ruled ballots would not count if they are postmarked after the polls close.

“It would be nice if we could even process ballots a day before the election to cut down on opening thousands of ballots,” said McDonell.

In-person absentee voting started on Tuesday and some clerks predict if more people spoil their ballot there could be an even higher turnout than expected due to voters questioning the security of their ballot.

There are secure options for voters to drop off their ballot in-person at their municipal clerk’s office or through a ballot dropbox. To avoid potential mail delays, clerks suggest one of these options or voting early in-person.

Voters can request to have their absentee ballot spoiled and instead cast a ballot in person at early voting locations or at their polling place on election day. However, there are deadlines:

• For regular absentee voters who spoil their ballot and request a new ballot by mail: Oct. 29, 2020.

• For indefinitely confined by absentee voters who spoil their ballot and request a new ballot by mail: Oc. 30, 2020.

Voters are allowed up to three chances to spoil their ballot either by mail or in person.