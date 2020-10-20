Cool and cloudy, multiple rain chances this week

MADISON (WKOW) - A broad low pressure system is expected to push across the Midwest today, bringing a chance of scattered showers to southern Wisconsin.

Showers will likely arrive Tuesday evening. At first, a mix or flurry is possible with eventually leading to straight rain.

While southern Wisconsin gets mostly rain showers, it's a completely different story for the northern half of the state. This portion of Wisconsin will get snow, up to 4 inches near Superior. 1 - 4 inches is expected for portions of central to the northern part of the Badger state.

Another chilly day, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s expected.

It'll be a bit breezy Tuesday, sustained winds about 10-15 mph.

Today: Mostly cloudy & a bit breezy with scattered rain developing PM, initially mixing with a few flakes. High 47. Wind: E-SE 5-15.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light rain tapering. Low 39. Wind: SW 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 50. Wind: W 5-10. Showers develop in the evening & at night.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy & mild with scattered showers & t-showers. Low 44. High 65. Scattered showers & t-showers develop at night.

Friday: Mostly cloudy & breezy with scattered AM showers & falling temperatures. Low 54. High 56.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Low 33. High 44.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a rain & snow mix possible. Low 33. High 41. Light rain & snow mix possible at night.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible. Low 32. High 41.