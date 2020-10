DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- U.S. Highway 12/18 is closed between Fadness Road and Clearview Road due to a crash.

The closed stretch of road is near Highway 73 just south of Deerfield.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation posted the closure on its 511 website Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m., according to an incident notification from DOT.

Authorities estimated the highway will remain closed for two hours.