Dane County Farmers’ Market extends outdoor season

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Farmers’ Market is extending its outdoor season.

The market will now be open outdoors thru Saturday, November 21. It was previously scheduled to end November 4.

“It is more important than ever for our community to have access to nourishing and delicious foods,” says Market Manager Sarah Elliott, “and it is a critical time to support local farmers and small food businesses. We are excited to extend the successful and safe vending models that we have built since the pandemic began.”

There are three opportunities each week for customers to shop from the market.

1. The Wednesday Local Food Pick Up: This low contact pre-order/drive-thru model runs from 3-6pm on Wednesdays and will continue through November 18, 2020.

2. The Saturday Local Food Pick Up: This low contact pre-order/drive-thru model runs from 7-9am on Saturdays and will continue through November 21, 2020.

3. The Saturday Walk-Up Farmers’ Market: Continuing through November 21, 2020, from 9:30am to 12:30pm, patrons can spontaneously shop from vendors at their stands. There is a strict Safe Shopper Code of Conduct and safety measures will be enforced.