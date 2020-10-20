Doctors explain difference between COVID-19 and RSV

MADISON (WKOW) -- Being months into a global pandemic, it’s completely understandable that parents might be even more concerned than usual if they or their child begins to show signs of illness.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that has similar symptoms to COVID-19, such as a fever, coughing and wheezing. The virus generally comes along with other cold-like symptoms as well.

So, when do people know if it’s time to contact the physician’s office?

SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Janesville East Family Medicine physician Dr. Benjamin Banks says it’s important that people pay close attention to their overall wellness and take special note about the type and timing of symptoms. Both can help determine if some soup and rest will do, or if a doctor’s visit is needed.

“Knowing when symptoms began and keeping a close list of what is happening will really help us to determine what kind of illness we’re looking at,” said Banks. “We will continue to see typical seasonal illnesses occur in addition to COVID-19, so we want people to be calm but also understand we are always here to help when needed.”

Most people who contract RSV recover in a week or so, but some do develop severe cases that require additional care or even hospitalization.