East side Madison location chosen for permanent men’s shelter

MADISON (WKOW) -- City and county officials today announced an east side Madison location for a new, permanent men's shelter.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said today that the new facility at 4111 E. Town Blvd. will provide a home for shelter services that have been forced to operate out of cramped quarters in downtown churches for the past 35 years.

This site was selected after an extensive search, which examined dozens of possible locations, according to a news release.

The city and the county have worked together cooperatively to rapidly house homeless families and individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic, moving people out of cramped quarters and into hotels and other accommodations.

Because of this swift action there have been few cases of COVID in shelters. Homeless men are currently housed at Warner Park Community Center.

The property being acquired at 4111 E. Towne Blvd and the cost is $1.3 million. The mayor will be seeking support from the Common Council for $3 million in the City’s Capital Budget to support the acquisition and renovation of property for use as a permanent men’s shelter. This will match a $3 million commitment made by the County Executive in his 2021 budget.