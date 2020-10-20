EU pledges $51 million as UN seeks $1 billion in Sahel aid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The European Union is pledging $51.5 million to help meet emergency aid and food needs to three countries in Africa’s Sahel region, as the United Nations seeks to raise a billion dollars to tackle the humanitarian crisis there. The offer is part of virtual ministerial meeting Tuesday — hosted by Denmark, Germany, the European Union and the United Nations. It’s aimed at spotlighting one of the world’s fastest growing humanitarian crises in a region plagued by increasing conflict, weak governance, and a lack of development. The UN says a record 13 million people need humanitarian assistance across the border areas of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. Most of them are children.