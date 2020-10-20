Former Obama advisor urges early voting

(WKOW) -- The senior advisor to former President Barack Obama encouraged people in Wisconsin to vote in an interview with 27 News Tuesday.

Valerie Jarrett told prospective voters to have a plan and a backup plan. She's already hearing stories from people about plans changing, especially because of the pandemic.

"I just spoke with someone yesterday who would plan to vote early in person, but it also requested an absentee ballot, just in case. And guess what happened? Someone in her family came down with COVID. She now has to quarantine so she has no choice but to cast her ballot absentee," said Jarrett.

Jarrett called the 2020 general election the "most important of our lifetime." She asked people to vote early if possible.