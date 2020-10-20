Founder of UAE state-run WAM news agency dies at 78

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ibrahim al-Abed, the founder of the United Arab Emirates’ state-run WAM news agency and a pioneering media figure, has died. He was 78. Al-Abed long served as the head of the country’s National Media Council, a regulatory body. As the de facto government spokesman, he also was the first phone number rang by foreign journalists for decades as Abu Dhabi and Dubai grew into the skyscraper-studded cities they are today. He created the WAM news agency in 1977. Officials across the UAE offered their condolences over his death Tuesday. WAM, which announced al-Abed’s death, offered no cause.