Funeral homes offer limousine rides to the polls nationwide

BALTIMORE (AP) — Some voters could ride in style to the polls on Election Day courtesy of funeral home limousines, offered to chauffer older residents to voting booths. According to a statement obtained by The Baltimore Sun, the National Funeral Directors & Morticians Association expects to offer free, sanitary rides to up to 300,000 people on Nov. 3, including in Baltimore, Miami, Detroit, Los Angeles and Kansas City. The program aims to serve those 55 and older, but won’t turn down any requests. The organization’s president says transportation is crucial this year as people attempt to vote safely during the pandemic and may have to travel farther with reduced polling places.