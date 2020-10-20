German businessman charged over exports to Russian military

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say a German businessman and an alleged accomplice have been charged over the delivery of machinery to a company linked to the Russian military in violation of European Union sanctions. The main suspect is charged with seven counts of violating export laws. He is accused of delivering machine tools to a state-run defense company that makes missile systems for the Russian army, of giving the names of sham recipients and making false declarations about the tools’ intended use. Prosecutors said Tuesday that seven deliveries worth a total of about $9.4 million were made between January 2016 and January 2018.