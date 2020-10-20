Gov. Evers gives update on federal funds used in response to pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers has released an update detailing the federal funds used in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds were allocated by the Evers Administration from the state's Coronavirus Relief Fund, which was made available to Wisconsin through the federal CARES Act.

The governor's office said as of Oct. 9, the state has expended $476 million and obligated an additional $479 million. An additional $919.1 million in funds have been committed but are not yet distributed. Roughly $120 million remain unallocated to ensure the state continues to have the flexibility to respond to emerging needs.

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Wisconsinites in every corner of our state,” said Gov. Evers. “We’re going to continue working to make sure that every Wisconsinite knows how these funds are being usedto fight the pandemic and support families, farmers, and small businesses who need it most.”

Public Health & Emergency Response (in millions)

Program Initial Allocation Revised Allocation Surge Operating Fund $445 $162 Ventilators $40 $35 Emergency Procurement $150 $150 Testing Program (including National Guard, local community and higher education testing efforts) $260 $506.6 Contact Tracing $75 $75 State FEMA match/agency expenses $200 $120 Public Awareness Efforts $3 Isolation Facilities $1.2 TOTAL $1.170b $1052.8

Economic Support and Recovery Initiatives (in millions)

Program Allocation Health Related Programs CARES Act Provider Payments (including Long Term Care, Community-based, EMS Grants) $100 Underserved Clinics & Tribal Health $10 Hospitals $40 Medical College of Wisconsin $4 Enrollment Assistance $1 Other Health Care $6 Impacted Industries WEDC (including We’re All In Round 1 and Round 2) $128 Agriculture Direct Support Payments $50 Tourism – Destination Marketing Organizations $12 Lodging Industry Assistance $20 Live Venue Assistance $15 Movie Venue Assistance $10 Cultural Institutions $15 Education & Child Care Out-of-School Support $10 Higher Education $37 Child Care Counts Program $80 Individual Assistance WI Rental Assistant Program (WRAP) $35 Food Security Initiatives $25 Local Government & Tribes Routes to Recovery $201 LIHEAP & Keep Wisconsin Warm Fund Utility Assistance $16 Other Initiatives Broadband expansion $6.2 Wisconsin Eye $0.1 TOTAL $821.3

