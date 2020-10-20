Intel to sell NAND business to SKorean rival for $9 billion

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Intel has agreed to a $9 billion deal to sell most of its memory business to South Korea’s SK Hynix as it moves toward more diverse technologies while shedding a Chinese factory at a time of trade friction between Washington and Beijing. The transaction could reportedly make SK Hynix the world’s second-largest provider of NAND flash memory chips behind Samsung Electronics, another South Korean chip giant. Intel will keep its “Optane” business of more advanced memory products, which analysts say are mostly produced in the United States. Demand for flash memory has surged due to strong purchases of personal computers and servers as the coronavirus pandemic forces millions to work from home.