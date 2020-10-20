Jewish group condemns auction of Hitler speeches in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A prominent European Jewish organization is criticizing a Munich auction house’s decision to sell several of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s handwritten speeches, saying it “defies logic, decency and humanity” to put them on the market. Rabbi Menachem Margolin, the head of the Brussels-based European Jewish Association, said Tuesday the upcoming sale of the manuscripts is particularly worrisome amid recent figures showing rising anti-Semitism in Germany, and could encourage neo-Nazis. The auction house says the speeches are valuable historical documents that show Hitler was preparing Germany for conflict and openly talking about a “Jewish problem” well before World War II.