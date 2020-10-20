Long lines in Madison as in-person absentee voting kicked off

MADISON (WKOW) -- In-person absentee voting began Tuesday in Wisconsin and voters across Madison lined up to get their ballots in as soon as possible.

"Candidly, we were worried about voting on election day," David Martin, a voter out on Tuesday, said.

While 43 percent of expected voters in Madison have already submitted their ballots according to the city clerk, many were waiting until Tuesday to start the process.

"I was so confused by all the paperwork that was coming to me, all that stuff, I just wanted to do it in person so that somebody looked at it so there was no question whatsoever my vote is valid," Mary Bartos, another voter said.

Bartos was the first person in line at Sequoya Library Tuesday, when that in-person absentee voting location opened up at noon.

"I just wanted to do it, get it on the books and get my sticker," she said.

She said the process was smooth and straightforward.

Madison city clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl says as long as people are prepared that's the way it should be.

"You'll show your voter ID and get your ballot right there in-person, cast your ballot at the site, seal it in an envelope and then complete the envelope with the poll workers there," she said.

Despite that, people were standing in a line that stretched from in front of the library to the sidewalk nearby, social distancing as best they could.

"These lines are nothing compared to what it's going to be [on election day]," Martin said.

He was near the back of the line once the location opened up, but wasn't bothered by the line, encouraged at the turnout.

"I think it's wonderful, I think this is the first time in a while that we may see a better turnout," Martin said.