MADISON (WKOW) -- The city council has approved starting a temporary tiny house village on Aberg Avenue.

It would be at the site of the former Wiggie's Tavern.

Occupy Madison plans to put 25 huts in the parking lot on the property for people who are homeless.

The existing building would be transformed into a village center with bathrooms and showers.

The goal is to have people living in the village by Christmas.

