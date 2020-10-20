Madison mayor signs letter sent to Big Ten Conference requesting ‘practical measures’ ahead of football season

MADISON (WKOW) -- The mayors of the Big Ten college communities are asking the conference to take safety precautions as football season is set to start this week.

12 mayors, including Madison's Satya Rhodes-Conway, signed and released a letter Tuesday morning "respectfully requesting a few practical measures to ensure each college and university community is better prepared for the continued fight against COVID-19."

The measures include:

While you implement data-driven decisions based on test positivity and population positivity rates to hold games, practices and develop the meeting schedule, we request that these decisions are also made with defined metrics for overall community population positivity rates and test positivity. County and city health officials from Big Ten communities met on Thursday, Oct. 15 to further discuss metrics used in each community, and to finalize guidelines for play, based on positivity rates of the community, not just the team. We support our public health officials in their efforts and urge you to consider their request. Please include the communities where you will be holding games in your conversations and assign a metric to this that is similar to what has already been laid out for your teams. We ask that you work with local and county health officials in these communities to define a population positivity rate, where hosting a football game that would bring increased activity into the community is no longer safe to do. We do not expect this metric to be in line with the current standard for the team; however, similar standards being applied to the communities this will affect is necessary to keep people safe. We also request that the Big Ten Conference release game times and schedules as early as possible and make it a priority to host less or no games that take place in the evening or late afternoon, as these start times are associated with increased activity.

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini Friday at 7 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium.

To read the full letter signed by the mayors, click HERE.