Men’s homeless shelter proposed for Madison’s east side; leaders propose $6 million to fund center

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison's mayor and Dane County's executive propose spending $3 million from each of their budgets to create a comprehensive men's homeless shelter on the city's east side.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced on Tuesday that they found a location for a permanent men’s shelter: an unused building and property at 4111 E. Towne Blvd.

The pair said they decided on the location after evaluating more than a half dozen, other potential spaces. Rhodes-Conway says a combination of the site's more immediate availability, its access to public transportation, and a footprint that allows shelter and social services makes it superior to other options.



Rhodes-Conway says Madison's past reliance on faith communities to operate shelters is not sustainable during the pandemic, with need for space to social distance. She notes Grace Episcopal Church's men's shelter closed because of crowded conditions, with many homeless individuals placed in publicly-funded hotel rooms and at the Warner Park Community Center.

“The need for purpose-built shelter in Madison has been talked about for years; it is time now for us to act. Our ultimate goal is to develop a purpose-built shelter facility to support single homeless men. Our aim is to do more than just warehouse men, it is to offer a fuller range of supports that can lead its users to more stable long-term housing,” Rhodes-Conway says. “I want to thank the churches that have so kindly opened their doors to the City’s homeless population each winter for decades. We are finally on the path to a better accommodation.”

"Communities come together during challenging times," Parisi says. "By teaming with the City of Madison and other partners we are making this community's strongest public investment yet in night sheltering services."

The cost of acquiring the property is $1.3 million. Rhodes-Conway is seeking support from the Common Council for $3 million in the City’s Capital Budget to support the acquisition and renovation of property for use as a permanent men’s shelter. This will match a $3 million proposal made by Parisi in his 2021 budget.

The leaders say the planned site provides both a structure that can be converted quickly to use as an overnight shelter and a site large enough to accommodate a broader array of services, potentially including laundry services, kitchen services and more.

The proposed location is surrounded primarily by businesses, including The Princeton Club. The health club's representatives have yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News. But the area's city councilperson, Samba Baldeh says they've already posed a question to him on the proposed project. "Is it a done deal?" Baldeh says the health club operators want to know.



Baldeh says he supports the proposal, but its operation must also include a plan to complement the community. "What is most important is how we run the place," Baldeh says. "That is very crucial in terms of the businesses and the neighbors around there."

The pandemic's impact has forced some of the homeless population to live outdoors, with Rhodes-Conway issuing a May, executive order to allow tents in some city park space. Although Rhodes-Conway says the men's homeless shelter could be operational next year if it gains necessary approvals, she concedes it provides no, immediate cold-weather housing help.

"We are narrowing in on options for wintertime," Rhodes-Conway says, without offering specifics.

Parisi rules out the use of the Alliant Energy Center property for emergency housing, noting its current use carrying out community, COVID-19 testing, and its status as an emergency provider of space for medical needs. Baldeh urges the city and county to secure more hotel rooms for emergency housing, and to consider use of the Monona Terrace Convention Center.

Rhodes-Conway and Parisi say the more long-term, housing solution now involves consulting with the public and building on conversations that have already begun regarding the scope of services to provide. They say those decisions, to be made collaboratively by the City, the County and other community stakeholders will, in turn, determine the scale and design of a new facility.