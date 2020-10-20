Milk pours out of rolled tanker truck near Waunakee

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- No one is hurt or crying after a milk truck rolled and spilled its contents in the town of Springfield Tuesday.

Dane County dispatchers answered the initial call for the rolled tanker at 10:17 a.m.

An ambulance and firefighters from the village of Waunakee responded to the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Highway 19 in the town of Springfield.

Dispatchers characterized the milk as "pouring out" of the tanker before confirming that no one was hurt.

The rolled truck has not yet prompted any lane closures.