Minneapolis police deputy demoted over ‘white boys’ comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A high-ranking deputy to Minneapolis’ police chief says he was demoted after he was quoted in a newspaper story referring to white officers as “white boys,” which led to a backlash within the department. Art Knight, who is Black, says Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo took the action over the weekend after Knight was quoted in a story that ran in Sunday’s Star Tribune about law enforcement efforts to retain and recruit candidates of color. While criticizing the department’s efforts to add diversity, Knight said that if the force continues on the same track to recruit, train and promote racial minorities and women, then “you’re just going to get the same old white boys.”