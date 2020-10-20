Palestinian official Erekat in critical, stable condition

JERUSALEM (AP) — The family of senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat said he remained in critical but stable condition in an Israeli hospital after he was infected with the coronavirus. Erekat’s family told the official Palestinian news agency WAFA on Tuesday that he was receiving artificial respiration in the intensive care unit at Israel’s Hadassah Medical Center. Erekat, 65, has been one of the Palestinians’ most recognizable faces over the past several decades, serving as a senior negotiator in negotiations with Israel. He was also a senior advisor to late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and current President Mahmoud Abbas.