Pandemic widens learning gap in education-obsessed S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Students in South Korea like elsewhere are taking online classes off and on, studying from home during the coronavirus pandemic. South Korea may be one of the world’s most wired nations, but remote learning is a challenge for many students and is particularly worrisome in a country so obsessed with education that 70% of high school graduates attend university. Experts say the reduced interaction with teachers, digital distractions and technical difficulties are widening the education achievement gap among students in South Korea, leaving those less well off even more at a disadvantage.