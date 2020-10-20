Pandemic World Series draws smallest crowd in over century

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A crowd of about 11,000 was expected for the World Series opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, spread in groups of up to four, mostly in alternate rows and none directly behind each other among the forest green seats. That would be the smallest for a World Series game in about 111 years. Major League Baseball planned to make about 11,500 tickets available for each game, about 28% of the 40,518 capacity at the new retractable-roof stadium of the Texas Rangers. World Series games are usually festive. This one had a surreal, somber aspect caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.