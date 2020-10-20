Pardeeville man killed in weekend crash
WYOCENA (WKOW) -- A Pardeeville man is dead after crashing a truck into a tree Sunday in rural Columbia County.
Dennis Gammeter Jr., 40, died at the scene of the crash, according to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
An investigation found Gammeter's Ford F-150 was heading east on Patchin Road when it drifted into the south ditch. The truck then overcorrected into the north ditch where it hit a tree, according to authorities.
Gammeter was not wearing a seatbelt, deputies said.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wyocena Fire Department, Rio EMS, UW Med-Flight, and Blystone’s Towing assisted deputies at the scene.