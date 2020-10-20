Police: 2 Houston officers shot before suspect’s arrest

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two Houston police officers were shot before a SWAT team was dispatched to the scene, where the suspect was arrested. Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted Tuesday that two officers had been shot. Joe Gamaldi, the head of the Houston police officers union, says two officers were taken to a hospital. It wasn’t immediately known what condition they were in. The circumstances of the shooting in the southwest part of the city are unclear and more information was not immediately available.