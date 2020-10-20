Police: Florida man fatally shoots twin brother

GULFPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man fatally shot his twin brother while they were joking around in an SUV. Jail records show 23-year-old Thomas Parkinson-Freeman was arrested early Monday and charged with manslaughter. Police say Parkinson-Freeman and his brother, Mathias, were sitting in the parked vehicle at their Gulfport home Sunday evening. Investigators say the brothers and a friend were talking and joking when Mathias pulled out a handgun and pointed it at his brother. Police say Thomas responded by pulling out his own handgun, which fired, striking Mathias in the face. Parkinson-Freeman was released Monday on $30,000 bond.