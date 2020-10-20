Polish court ruling to determine fate of human rights office

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court is due to issue a ruling expected to determine the fate of one of the last state bodies that has kept its independence from the populist right-wing government. Since the party, Law and Justice, won power in 2015, it has taken control of almost all state institutions. However, the Human Rights Commissioner, a top civil servant whose role is to defend individuals facing threats to their civil rights, has acted with independence. The Constitutional Tribunal is due to issue a ruling Tuesday that could pave the way for the ruling party to control that office. Adam Bodnar, the current commissioner, has used his role to defend a wide range of groups, including farmers, tenants and disabled people.