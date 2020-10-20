Polling locations open for early in-person voting

MADISON (WKOW) -- In-person early voting starts Tuesday in parts of Wisconsin, as thousands continue to file their mail-in absentee ballots ahead of the November election.

You can vote in person ahead of the election at your local clerk's office. Some communities also have additional locations set up as in-person early voting sites.

In Madison, you can visit most libraries on weekdays and Saturdays starting Tuesday, October 20 through November 1. Click here for a full list.

The city of Madison had ordered carts, so voting machines can be rolled out to people and they can vote in their car.

Voter turnout for this time period is still up in the air, since so many people have already turned in absentee ballots.

"We've issued over 100,000 absentee ballots, and over over 64 65% of those have already been turned in," Jim Verbick, Madison's deputy clerk said. "So it's, it's really hard to figure out just exactly what to expect about how many people will be utilizing that."

Each community can set its own dates for early voting, according to Wisconsin election officials.

Meanwhile, election workers in Madison made two more pickups from secure absentee ballot drop boxes on Sunday.

There are 14 set up across the city, mostly at fire stations.

Poll workers picked up ballots at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day this weekend.

They said there were far more ballots dropped of Saturday than on Friday or Sunday.

"It's been a little bit of a learning experience, dealing with wind and rain and the logistics of all the moving parts," chief inspector Brook Soltdelt said. "But it's been very exciting, and many of the times we see people coming to leave a ballot just as we are leaving, and it's really nice to know that people have heard about these and are really using them."

The drop boxes are made with one-quarter inch steel and are welded to prevent anyone from tampering with them. They'll be available until election day at locations listed in this link.

Click here for more information on voting absentee in Wisconsin.