Prosecutor: Man admits to disposing of bodies of Wisconsin brothers

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) -- A Missouri man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers told authorities he disposed of the bodies but denied killing the men, according to prosecutors.

Garland Nelson's attorneys argued that a murder suspect cannot also be charged with abandoning the victim's corpse without violating his right to remain silent against self-incrimination.

But prosecutors said Nelson could have anonymously reported where the bodies were located.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Circuit Court Judge Michael Wagner agreed Tuesday and denied a defense request to dismiss two counts of abandoning a corpse.

Garland is also charged with murder in the 2019 killings of Justin and Nicholas Diemel.