Serbia mulls Russian Defense Ministry presence

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia is thinking of allowing the Russian Defense Ministry presence in the Balkan country, something that could further strain its relations with the West. Serbia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that “legal proceedings” have been launched that would allow an agreement between the two governments on the opening of the Russian Defense Ministry mission in Belgrade. It said that the agreement would further strengthen military cooperation between the two countries. Media close to Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic praised the possible agreement, saying its goal is to help Belgrade create a strong army.