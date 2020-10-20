South Milwaukee officer shoots armed man who first shot at them

SOUTH MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A South Milwaukee police officer is on administrative duty after he shot an armed man Monday afternoon.

Police said it happened near Eighth and Blake Avenue after they received a call about about a suicidal person.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man on the porch of the home armed with a gun. The man then fired one round at officers which forced officers to shoot back, according to police.

Life-saving measures were immediately provided, but the 43-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators did find a handgun at the scene. An investigation of the shooting is ongoing.

The South Milwaukee officer involved has been with the department for 22 years.