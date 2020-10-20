Think tank urges China to release Canadian employee

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The president of the International Crisis Group has used a high-level U.N. Security Council meeting attended by China’s foreign minister to appeal for the release of the think tank’s northeast Asia expert who has been held by Beijing for nearly two years as part of a diplomatic dispute with Canada. Robert Malley told a virtual council meeting Tuesday that Crisis Group strives to be “an impartial conflict resolution organization,” and its staff tries to understand the perspectives of all parties. He said that is what Michael Kovrig was doing “in his work on China’s foreign policy.” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi looked up when he heard his country mentioned, but didn’t mention the case in his speech to the council.