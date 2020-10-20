Trump pressures Barr to investigate Bidens as election nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling on Attorney General William Barr to launch an investigation of Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter, effectively demanding that the Justice Department muddy his political opponent and abandon the department’s historic resistance to getting involved in elections. Trump for the first time explicitly called on Barr to investigate the Bidens and even pointed to the nearing Nov. 3 election as a reason that Barr should not delay taking action. Trump’s pressuring of Barr comes as national and most battleground polls show him facing an increasingly narrow path to reelection.