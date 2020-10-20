U.S. antitrust case against Google mirrors Microsoft battle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Technology may be bringing the future ever closer, but the Trump administration’s legal assault on Google actually feels like a blast from the past. That’s when the U.S. Justice Department filed a high-profile lawsuit against a technology monopoly that leveraged a methodically built monopoly to set up a system that made consumers almost reflexively rely on its stable of products. Only that game-changing case was brought against Microsoft and its personal computer software empire in 1998, around the same time Google was founded. Now things are coming full circle with a strikingly similar argument against Google and its dominant search engine.