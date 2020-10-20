What family caregivers can do to prepare for a ‘twindemic’

(WKOW) -- Cases of COVID have increased 122 percent in Wisconsin compared to two weeks ago.

And that is not a good sign for vulnerable populations as cold and flu season approaches.

Family members have already faced some of the greatest challenges during the pandemic keeping loved ones with disabilities, health conditions and those who are older safe and healthy.

According to a new survey from Blue Cross Blue Shield, 57 percent of caregivers are experiencing clinically significant levels of stress, anxiety, and depression.

Wednesday on WKOW's morning show, Wake Up Wisconsin, The Care Coach Maura Horton, Chief Community Officer of JuniperUnltd, talks about what caregivers can be doing now to prepare for the “twindemic” of flu season during the COVID-19 pandemic.