Wisconsin officials worried about confusion from vote count

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Elections officials are concerned that confusion could reign in Wisconsin on Election Day when posted results from the closely watched battleground state may appear to be complete but don’t actually include thousands of absentee ballots that are still being counted. The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend that counties make clear when posting election results how many absentee ballots are still outstanding. The guidance approved was being sent to election clerks two weeks before the election. Separate reporting of absentee ballots is only an issue for 39 municipalities, including Milwaukee, that have central count locations separate from polls.