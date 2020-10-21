Baldwin encourages Wisconsinites to vote for health care in November

MADISON (WKOW) -- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) called on Wisconsinites to vote for their health care in the November Election.

Sen. Baldwin hosted a virtual roundtable Wednesday to discuss the Affordable Care Act. She said guaranteed protections for people with pre-existing conditions are at risk if President Trump and Senate Republicans vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“We’re facing the worst public health crisis in a generation, and instead of working to make things better, President Trump wants to take people’s health care away with this court pick. Over 178,000 Wisconsinites have been infected with COVID-19, which could now be considered a pre-existing health condition. These people need the guaranteed protections that the Affordable Care Act provides,” said Senator Baldwin.

Baldwin was joined by Wisconsin State Representative Jimmy Anderson (D-Fitchburg), who shared his story of being in a car accident in 2010, which left him paralyzed from the chest down. Anderson said because of the Affordable Care Act, he did not have to worry about hitting a lifetime or annual cap on his care, and could instead focus on his own recovery.

"There’s people with disabilities who, if we reinstall those annual caps, will be hitting those annual caps every year and struggling mightily,” said Rep. Anderson. “We need to do everything we can to defend the Affordable Care Act, to build on its legacy, and to make sure that we don’t go back to the bad days of when insurance companies could discriminate and kick people off their health insurance plans.”