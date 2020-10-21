A record 48 people died because of COVID-19 in Wisconsin since yesterday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin reported a record 48 deaths to COVID-19 since Tuesday in Wisconsin.

1,190 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down two from a day earlier.

Of those hospitalized, 299 are in the ICU, according to an update Tuesday afternoon from the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There were 167 people newly hospitalized since yesterday, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person.

The state recorded 4,205 positive tests and 5,681 new negative tests.

Daily totals of cases from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are higher than usual as reporting catches up following the recent two-day upgrade when no results were recorded, state officials said today.

The 48 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,681 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 142,485 or 78 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

