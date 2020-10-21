Person transported to hospital after three vehicle crash on US Hwy. 14 near Middleton

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's Office confirms that one person was transported to the hospital following a three vehicle crash on US Hwy. 14. The condition of the victim wasn't immediately known. The highway was shut down for nearly two hours while authorities responded to the crash but it has since been reopened. Crews will remain in the area cleaning up the aftermath for a period of time.

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A crash has shut down all lanes of US Hwy. 14 near Middleton. All eastbound and westbound lanes from Twin Valley Road to Wayside Road are closed.

Dane County Sheriff's Office is responding to the crash. 27 News is working to gather more information.