Dane County moves to ‘crisis model’ of contact tracing amid COVID-19 case surge

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County will no longer contact every person who has been exposed to COVID-19 in Dane County as public health officials are overwhelmed with new cases.

"Like all other health departments in the state, we are struggling to keep up with contact tracing," said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. "When we consistently have well over 150 new cases per day, we cannot contact all cases and contacts quickly enough to effectively disrupt the spread of COVID-19."

Dane County residents who test positive will continue to get the notifications of their positive tests and receive instructions to quarantine. Those who came into close contact with new positive cases may not be notified of their potential exposure, health officials said.

Contacting those who were exposed is a preventative measure to try to limit the disease's spread.

"Our community has crossed a threshold with COVID-19 and sadly we have reached a place where if you venture out and come into contact with someone with this virus, it may take a while for you and your family to be notified," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. "In the face of understandable exhaustion and unprecedented difficulty we have to press on like our health, lives, and those of others depend on it - because they do. Each one of us has to review our daily routines and do all we can to distance and minimize contact with others."