Democrats: Justices’ 4-4 tie in election case ominous sign

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s action in a Pennsylvania voting case has heightened fears among Democrats about Amy Coney Barrett joining the high court in time to decide a post-election dispute and with it the winner of the White House. The justices split 4-4 Monday. That outcome left in place a Pennsylvania court order to count mailed ballots if they are received up to three days after the election. Four conservative members of the court who would’ve granted the GOP’s request are likely to be joined soon by Barrett. That’s a potential majority in any election-related dispute, whether from Pennsylvania or any other battleground state where mailed-in ballots or a recount fight could decide the winner.