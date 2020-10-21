Early voting could break records ahead of election day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Polling places might not be all that busy on election day, as Wisconsin sees a surge in voters casting their ballots early.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports 79,774 people showed up for the first day of in-person absentee voting Tuesday. 1,027,585 more had already returned their absentee ballots by mail or drop-off.

Early turnout has been big in Dane County, where 7,511 voted Tuesday and 158,265 returned ballots.

Even more were out Wednesday at clerk's offices and popup election sites throughout the state.

At UW-Madison, hundreds showed up to make sure their voices would be heard in this election.

"I think it's a great sign," said Tyler Leach, who voted at Memorial Union. "I've never seen more people turn out for an election so early. I think we're setting records across the state and country, so I think it's a great thing that more people are trying to be involved in our democratic process."

575 voted on campus on the first day of in-person absentee voting.

Political experts predict by election day, turnout will have surpassed the 2016 election in Wisconsin.

"Wisconsin typically has one of the highest turnout rates in the country, so 2016 was sort of an exception that Wisconsin fell while other states were rising, but I think we should all expect turnout to go right back up this time around and maybe set new records," said Barry Burden, director of the Elections Research Center at UW-Madison.

About 67 percent turned out in 2016. Burden says even the pandemic won't keep people away in 2020.

"The percentage of eligible voters who participate could be a record high and that's despite the pandemic, which has created some complications for voting, for people who don't want to vote in person, voting by mail for the first time, that's become a little more complicated process for them, but there's so much interest and so much engagement," he said.

Those concerns were what brought UW junior Audrey Reus out to vote early on Wednesday.

"I just wanted to have a plan to get this done early and there's been a few threats to mail in voting, so wanted to make sure I could come here vote in person and know that my vote would be counted," Reus said.

You can vote early in-person through November 1. Check with your local clerk's office to find a location in your community.