Edgewood tennis gets set for team state in Kohler

MADISON (WKOW)- The WIAA girls state tournament is cut down to four teams this year, in comparison to eight teams in previous years, to allow for completion of the tournament in one day.

In Division 2, Edgewood comes in as the fourth seed for the state tournament held in Kohler. The Crusaders are making its 12th appearance at the state tournament and first since 2018. Edgewood is led by number one singles player Baluck Deang who is coming off her second consecutive individual state championship. But, this weekend all the focus is on the team.

"We're going to be happy either way with what happens because we made it, that's all that matters," Senior Baluck Deang said.

"We've all been able to see the improvement of all the girls since the start of the year, and I know for the seniors we couldn't of really asked for a better way to end our high school careers, so there definitely feels a little bit of pressure knowing that it's the end, but I think we're all just really excited for that opportunity," Senior Morgan Merckz said.

"We're going into it knowing we've had an unbelievable season, we've played really hard, we've accomplished all of our goals, we've had so much fun doing it," Head Coach Alex Mory said.



The D2 state tournament starts on Saturday, Oct. 24. The finals are set for 3 p.m.