Elections expert cautions against misinformation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Federal investigators announced Wednesday Russia and Iran are attempting to interfere in the November general election, but one election expert said you shouldn't worry about the security of your vote.

"I would not worry about voting machines or whether our votes are going to be changed," Young Mei Kim said Wednesday. Kim has done extensive research on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Kim said this year's interference resembles 2016 interference because both focused on misinformation.

"In this year's election, I have seen a lot of disinformation and misinformation about mail-in voting and absentee ballots and the election system in general," Kim said.

Kim said campaigns and other groups can use misinformation to manipulate how you vote.

She said the best way to protect yourself is to be skeptical of new information.

"Do your own research on the sources and then use multiple sources to verify a story you find on social media," she said.