EU to UK on Brexit talks: ‘You can’t have cake, eat it too’

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is taking a defiant tone as the standoff over resuming post-Brexit trade negotiations with the United Kingdom continues. The bloc told London Wednesday that “you cannot have your cake and eat it too.” European Council President Charles Michel refused to bow to British insistence for the EU to “fundamentally” change its negotiating stance and cede more to UK demands. Michel said instead that if the UK wants access to EU markets it will equally have to keep its waters open to EU fishermen.