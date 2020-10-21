Former caregiver explains how to cope with combination pandemic, flu season stress

(WKOW) -- Care coach Maura Horton, Chief Community Officer of JuniperUnltd, says that being a caregiver isn't necessarily a professional job. Many of us who take care of older relatives or younger siblings can be defined as caregivers.

She said many have even found themselves becoming "accidental caregivers" thanks to the pandemic.

"That term caregivers really expanded under COVID-19," she said. "We we just are all of a sudden checking in on many other people and making sure that they're good to go, or we've had people come into our home because of job losses or nursing home shutdowns where people removed their elderly parents from nursing homes."

It's become clear in Wisconsin that the pandemic has reached a fever pitch, with cases up 122 percent in the state compared to two weeks ago. Coupled with cold and flu season, things may be getting stressful for those tasked with taking care of their family and friends.

"Caregivers are already generally stretched and so their worries are multifaceted," said Horton. "They're worried about keeping their loved one safe, physically and mentally."

Horton suggests caregivers try to strategize now and plan ahead on things like doctors visits because that can minimize stress and that feeling of being overwhelmed. She also recommends asking for help if you need it, and creating a support team for yourself, "whether that's going through a social worker, or through a local community center where they may connect you with some resources that can help, or you're connecting with your family and asking for help."

Even if you're not a caregiver, there are ways to check in on those you know that are caring for others. Horton says it can be as simple as offering to get the mail, or offering to grab something at the grocery store.

A new survey from Blue Cross Blue Shield shows that more than 50 percent of caregivers are experiencing clinically significant levels of anxiety, stress, and depression right now.

Horton says new and experienced caregivers alike often forget to take or put off taking time for themselves, which is understandable, but she says time to re-energize and re-charge is crucial in the job. She says the pandemic caused not only a shutdown of the country, but it also led to a lot people shutting down mentally. She says it's okay to use some time to focus on yourself.

"Start reaching back out again and taking care of yourself, going for walks or what have you," she said. "Enjoy, you know, the little moments you have. Just start doing something again for you."

And as we get into the colder months, Horton recommends keeping your patients or loved ones moving, especially the elderly.

"If you're not able to get outside at least have a routine inside, whether it's an app or a video where you're trying to stay active and moving inside your home, set up those places and set up the routine," she said. "If you have it now you'll continue to continue it through."