 Skip to Content

Gaza nurses protest loss of Israeli permit, layoffs

3:20 pm National news from the Associated Press

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A group of medics from the Gaza Strip has staged a protest in a public square, saying an Israeli travel ban has led the Jerusalem hospital where they worked for many years to fire them. The seven nurses gathered at a public square in Gaza City on Wednesday, wearing lab coats and holding banners that said: “Firing us is a death sentence on our profession and families.” They directed their anger at both Israel, which restricts the entry of Palestinians from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, and the decision by the Makassed hospital to lay them off. Each had worked there for at least 20 years.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content