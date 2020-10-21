German arrest order for Panama Papers lawyers faces hurdle

PANAMA CITY (AP) — A German arrest order for two Panamanian lawyers whose firm was at the center of an international tax evasion scandal faces a substantial obstacle: Panama’s constitution prohibits the extradition of its citizens. Juergen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca are sought by Cologne prosecutors on charges of being an accessory to tax evasion and forming a criminal organization. Panamanian lawyer Alvin Weeden said Wednesday that “they have constitutional protection. Technically, there’s no possibility.” Mossack and Fonseca already face prosecution in Panama and are prohibited from leaving the country while out on bond after spending two months in jail.